Five killed after driver loses control of speeding car in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

As many as five people belonging to the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan were killed in a car accident on the Ramgarh-Tanot road in Jaisalmer on Sunday. Expressing grief over the road mishap, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "The death of 5 people in a road accident in Ramgarh area of Jaisalmer is very sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the speeding car. All five deceased were members of the same family. The accident happened just 20 km away from Ramgarh, informed the police. The Border Security Force (BSF) officials retrieved the bodies of two women from the car and sent them to the hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Further, police retrieved the remaining bodies from the car with the help of the locals, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)