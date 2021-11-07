Left Menu

Indian Army pays tributes to Janab Maqbool Sherwani on his 75th death anniversary

The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes at the renovated grave of Janab Maqbool Sherwani in Baramulla and organised remembrance prayers on his 75th death anniversary.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:38 IST
Indian Army paying tribute at the renovated grave of Jenab Maqbool Sherwani in Baramulla. . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes at the renovated grave of Janab Maqbool Sherwani in Baramulla and organised remembrance prayers on his 75th death anniversary. Sherwani was a Kashmiri youth who delayed the march of raiders from Pakistan towards Srinagar on Uri-Muzaffarabad highway and indulged in plunder, raid and murder of innocent people.

Janab Sherwani and his volunteers, comprising of various communities, with no military training, set up roadblocks and demolished bridges, thus protecting the fastest access to Srinagar. Subsequently, raiders realized that their march towards Srinagar Airport has been delayed deliberately by Maqbool Sherwani. The brave warrior was finally caught by raiders and his body was mutilated and crucified before firing 14 bullets on it, said the Indian Army in a statement.

The body was nailed to a plank and tied till the Indian Army got it down. He died a martyr's death on November 7, 1947, but not before inspiring the Kashmiris to rise up against the raiders. Two weeks after his death, Mahatma Gandhi paid tribute to him in a prayer meeting in Delhi to honour his supreme sacrifice.

The grave of Maqbool Sherwani is located in the old town, Baramulla. (ANI)

