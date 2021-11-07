Left Menu

Centre did not condole deaths of 600 people protesting against farm laws: Meghalaya Guv Satyapal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:06 IST
Centre did not condole deaths of 600 people protesting against farm laws: Meghalaya Guv Satyapal Malik
Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre. "Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass a proposal for 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," said Malik at an event in the Birla conference hall at Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he said about the farmers' protests. "Yesterday, 5-7 people died in the fire that broke out in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Hospital, and it was acknowledged by the Centre," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died while protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences had come from the Centre. " Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass the proposal of 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," said Malik while addressing an event at Birla conference Hall at Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he added while talking about farmers protests. "Yesterday, 5-7 people died in the fire that broke out in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Hospital, and it was acknowledged by the Centre," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021