J-K: Policeman killed by terrorists in Srinagar
A policeman was killed by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, a police source informed.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
"A 29-year old policeman shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Srinagar," a police source said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
