Drugs on cruise case: NCB vigilance team summons witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow

Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team on Sunday sent summons to Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, to appear before the probe agency at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB. Earlier on October 30, Prabhakar Sail failed to appear before the team to record his statement, the probe agency official said, on Saturday.

A Special Enquiry Team (SET) had been constituted to probe allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case. Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case. (ANI)

