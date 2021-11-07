Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: NCB vigilance team summons witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow

Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team on Sunday sent summons to Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, to appear before the probe agency at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:27 IST
Drugs on cruise case: NCB vigilance team summons witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team on Sunday sent summons to Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, to appear before the probe agency at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB. Earlier on October 30, Prabhakar Sail failed to appear before the team to record his statement, the probe agency official said, on Saturday.

A Special Enquiry Team (SET) had been constituted to probe allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case. Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021