India takes note of firing on fishing boat by Pakistani side, to pursue matter diplomatically
India has taken note of the November 6 incident in which an Indian fishing boat was fired upon by the Pakistani side in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, sources informed on Sunday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
India has taken note of the November 6 incident in which an Indian fishing boat was fired upon by the Pakistani side in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, sources informed on Sunday.
India will take up the issue diplomatically with Pakistan, which left one Indian fisherman dead and one injured, sources said.
They further stated the matter is under investigation and more details are awaited. (ANI)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
Indian-origin techie and travel blogger from US among 2 foreigners killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico
PM Modi to meet 7 Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers on Saturday
Gujarat: First IVF calf of Banni buffalo breed born in Gir Somnath
PM Modi meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers