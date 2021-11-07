Left Menu

India takes note of firing on fishing boat by Pakistani side, to pursue matter diplomatically

India has taken note of the November 6 incident in which an Indian fishing boat was fired upon by the Pakistani side in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, sources informed on Sunday.

India takes note of firing on fishing boat by Pakistani side, to pursue matter diplomatically
India will take up the issue diplomatically with Pakistan, which left one Indian fisherman dead and one injured, sources said.

They further stated the matter is under investigation and more details are awaited. (ANI)

