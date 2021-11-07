Left Menu

Cyclathon to commemorate 'Fit India Safe India' campaign held in Kochi

With the aim of spreading awareness on physical and mental fitness and to commemorate the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign, Cyclathon for 75 km and 8 km were organised by INS Garuda in Kochi.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 22:51 IST
Cyclathon to commemorate 'Fit India Safe India' campaign held in Kochi
INS Garuda held Cyclathon in Kochi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim of spreading awareness on physical and mental fitness and to commemorate the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign, Cyclathon for 75 km and 8 km were organised by INS Garuda in Kochi. The 75 km event in which 31 cyclists participated was flagged off by Commodore V B Bellary, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda and the 8 km 'Cycling for Fun' which witnessed participation of over 200 cyclists was flagged off by Rear Admiral Antony George NM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

Personnel of different age groups comprising of Officers, Sailors, Defence civilians and their families from various units under Southern Naval Command, Kochi took part in the Cyclathon with enthusiasm displaying the true spirit of the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign. The event was also utilised to spread the importance of mental and physical fitness in daily life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden

Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in ...

 Sweden
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021