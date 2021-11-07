Left Menu

J-K: Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batamaloo

A policeman who was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday succumbed to his injuries, police said today.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman who was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday succumbed to his injuries, police said today. The deceased identified as constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani was shot at S.D Colony in Batamaloo area.

"At about 8:15 pm today, Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at S.D Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Senior police officers reached the spot," according to a press release. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one Police personnel. He has been identified as Ct. Tawseef Ahmad Wani son of Late Mohammad Usman Wani resident of Batamaloo. In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," the official statement said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are going on in the area, said the police. A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

