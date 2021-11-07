T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: Pakistan vs Scotland
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:25 IST
Scotland: George Munsey c Haris Rauf b Shadab Khan 17 Kyle Coetzer b Hasan Ali 9 Matthew Cross run out 5 Richie Berrington not out 54 Dylan Budge b Shadab Khan 0 Michael Leaskb Shaheen Afridi 14 Chris Greaves b Haris Rauf 4 Mark Watt not out 2 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-7, nb-3) 12 Total: 117/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 23-1, 36-2, 41-3, 41-4, 87-5, 114-6 Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-24-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-17-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-27-1, Hasan Ali 4-1-33-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-14-2.
