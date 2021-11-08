Left Menu

Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane

A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 01:44 IST
Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

