No condolence from GoI over farmers' death in farm movement, says Rakesh Tikait

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:21 IST
No condolence from GoI over farmers' death in farm movement, says Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday hit out at the Central government and said there was no condolence from the Government of India over farmers' death in the farm movement. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "About 750 farmers died in the farm movement...There was no condolence from GoI. Country's farmers feel that perhaps PM Modi is not 'farmers' PM'... and consider them (farmers) as separate from the country."

Earlier on Friday, Tikait also said that the farmers will not leave the protest and go anywhere. "The country's farmers will not leave the protest and go anywhere. If a government can run for five years, then this protest which has the endorsement of the people will continue till Indian government doesn't pass a law ensuring MSP and repeal three farm laws," he added. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

