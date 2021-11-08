Left Menu

Bihar achieves 7 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Bihar on Sunday achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive by crossing a benchmark of administering seven crore doses, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-11-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 03:03 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar on Sunday achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive by crossing a benchmark of administering seven crore doses, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "We have completed over 7 crore vaccination today. It's a mass movement."

Pandey further stated that the state government is hoping to achieve an over eight crore vaccination target by December this year. "If we continue to get the same cooperation from our people, we will have administered eight crore doses in the state by December," he said. Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination has exceeded the 108.21 crore mark so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

