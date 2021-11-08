Left Menu

Fire breaks out at clothes warehouse in UP's Prayagraj

A fire broke out on Sunday in the readymade clothes warehouse near Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj.

Updated: 08-11-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 03:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Nagendra Dwivedi, Fire Officer said, "After receiving the information, we immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. Losses worth lakhs were claimed, however, no casualty has been reported so far."

He further stated that the fire took place in the middle of a dense residential settlement. (ANI)

