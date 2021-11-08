Left Menu

Huge quantity of flowers gone to waste at Chennai wholesale market due to poor demand, continuous rain

A huge quantity of flowers went to waste at Koyambedu wholesale market in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to poor demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuous rain.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-11-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 04:42 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge quantity of flowers went to waste at Koyambedu wholesale market in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to poor demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuous rain. Speaking to ANI, Sambath, Vice-President of Flower Sellers Body in Koyambedu market said, "We are facing losses only on this Diwali. We are unable to sell flowers even for Rs 10. Think about the expenditure on lorry rental, labours, electricity bill, shop rent etc. Every day, we are dumping them in the waste."

Apart from heavy rainfall, COVID-19 restrictions is another reason behind less demand for flowers. "Due to heavy rainfall and Covid-19 restrictions of the time limit in Koyambedu market, we have been facing only losses in flower sales," Ramesh, a seller said.

Another seller, NS Mani said, "Previously, I was selling outside the market. Now, I am selling flowers in the Koyambedu market. Here, expenditure is high and sales are very low. There are 400 flowers shops in Koyambedu market. But these days, we are facing losses only." Several parts of Chennai reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

