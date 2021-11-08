4 CRPF jawans killed, 13 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 13 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.
The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
