Left Menu

Some Evergrande unit's offshore bondholders have not got interest due Nov. 6, say sources

The company was due to make semi-annual coupon payments on Saturday worth a combined $82.49 million on its 13% November 2022 and 13.75% November 2023 bonds. Non-payment of interest by Nov. 6 would have kicked off a 30-day grace period for payment. The company has narrowly averted defaults by paying previous coupons just before the expiration of their grace periods.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 08:46 IST
Some Evergrande unit's offshore bondholders have not got interest due Nov. 6, say sources

Some holders of U.S. dollar bonds issued by China Evergrande Group's unit Scenery Journey Ltd have not received interest payments due on Saturday by Monday morning in Asia, two people familiar with the matter said. The company was due to make semi-annual coupon payments on Saturday worth a combined $82.49 million on its 13% November 2022 and 13.75% November 2023 bonds.

Non-payment of interest by Nov. 6 would have kicked off a 30-day grace period for payment. The company has narrowly averted defaults by paying previous coupons just before the expiration of their grace periods. One such period expires on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for more than $148 million in coupon payments that had been due on Oct. 11.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it planned to do regarding the coupon payment due on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021