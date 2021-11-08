4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.
The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
