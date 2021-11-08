4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

