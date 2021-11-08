Left Menu

4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-11-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 09:18 IST
4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
A visual after the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021