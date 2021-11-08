Iran wants U.S. assurances it will not abandon nuclear deal if revived
Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if talks to revive the agreement succeed, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"The U.S. should show that it has the capability and will to provide guarantees that it will not abandon the deal again if the talks to revive the deal succeed," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a virtual news conference.
