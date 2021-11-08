Chhath Puja celebrations commence in Patna with devotees taking dip in Ganga
Devotees performed rituals and took a dip in Ganga in Patna district of Bihar on Monday on the first day of Chhath Puja.
Devotees performed rituals and took a dip in Ganga in Patna district of Bihar on Monday on the first day of Chhath Puja. The festival kicks off with the ritual of 'Nahay Khay' and will conclude on November 11 with 'Usha Arghya', the day when devotees break their 36-long 'nirjala' fast after offering 'arghya' to the rising sun.
There was a lot of excitement and happiness among the devotees, who were happy as the ghats finally opened after a decline in COVID-19 cases. A great crowd of devotees at present at the ghats who were taking a dip in the Holy Ganges. "We have entered the Chhath Puja period with the starting of Nahay Khay. The next 3-4 days will be the fast," said a devotee while talking to ANI.
Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
