Iran wants U.S. assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon again Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Echoing Iran's official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran by former U.S. President Donald Trump in a verifiable process.

He also added that Washington should "recognise its fault in ditching the pact".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

