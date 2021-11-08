Left Menu

Chennai rains: Nodal officers appointed in 15 zones to review situation

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:00 IST
State health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its nearby areas, nodal officers were appointed in 15 zones to review the situation. State health minister Ma Subramanian informed that people living in low lying areas are advised to move to government shelters.

"More than one lakh needy people provided food and chief minister MK Stalin is also reviewing the situation continuously," he added. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will occur over Tamil Nadu on November 10-11.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over #TamilNadu on 10th-11th November. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days," IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

