Army recruitment rally o be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre Secunderabad

Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from 29 Nov 2021 to 30 Jan 2022 for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) & Sol Clk/SKT (AOC ward only) Category.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 0800hrs hrs on 26 Nov 2021 for sports trial.

Outstanding Sportsmen who have represented in any of the following in the fields of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics, Kabbadi and Cricket can participate along with their certificate.

Represented a state or Country in National or International competitions either at senior or junior level.

Note : The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening

3. Eligibility.

(a) Age. Sol GD - Age limit 171/2to 21 Yrs.

Sol Tech (AE)

Sol Clk/SKT - Age limit 171/2 to 23 Yrs

Sol Tdn

4. Education.

(a) Sol GD -Matriculation/ SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate.

(b) Sol Tdn(10 Std) -Simple pass (33%)

(c) Sol Tech (AE) - 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

(d) Sol Clk/SKT - 10+2/Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and min 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping in class 12th is mandatory.

5. For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre e-mail address- airawat0804@nic.in and also www.joinindianarmy@nic.in site for more information about recruitment rally.

6. The conduct of the rally is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the months wef Nov 2021 to Jan 2022. Commandant AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

