BJP's Manoj Tiwari rides boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday rode a boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:28 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday rode a boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna in the national capital. The capital's water supply has also remained affected since Saturday evening due to a rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

Devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday. The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river. Speaking to ANI in this matter, Tiwari said, "You can see that we are riding on the foam. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat."

"The Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. The Supreme Court should take a suo -motu cognisance on this matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

