Iran wants U.S. assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived
Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that it will not abandon again Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if talks to revive the agreement succeed. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that it will not abandon again Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if talks to revive the agreement succeed.
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal. Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Echoing Iran's official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran in a verifiable process and "recognize its fault in ditching the pact".
Khatibzadeh said Ali Bagheri-Kani, who is Iran's top nuclear negotiator, will travel this week as Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to the capitals of three European parties to the nuclear pact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike
Iranian nuclear negotiator to meet EU diplomat in Brussels
NFL-Ex-Washington Football employees want investigation findings to be released
Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market
Possible cyberattack hits Iranian gas stations across nation