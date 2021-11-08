Left Menu

Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:01 IST
Price of vegetables
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 800-5000, Brinjal 800-4800, Tomato 200-5600, Bitter Gourd 1000-3000, Bottle Gourd 800-2500, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilli 800-4600, Banana Green 800-3600, Beans 1500-5200, Green Ginger 595-4000, Carrot 1600-8000, Cabbage 200-3000, Ladies Finger 1000-3500, Snake Gourd 1000-2400, Beetroot 800-3200, Cucumber 200-1615, Ridge Gourd 1500-4800, Radish 600-3300, Capsicum 1500-8500, Drumstick 2000-9100, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1400, Knoll Khol 1000-7000, Lime 100-4000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021