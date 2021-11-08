Price of vegetables

Following are today's vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 800-5000, Brinjal 800-4800, Tomato 200-5600, Bitter Gourd 1000-3000, Bottle Gourd 800-2500, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilli 800-4600, Banana Green 800-3600, Beans 1500-5200, Green Ginger 595-4000, Carrot 1600-8000, Cabbage 200-3000, Ladies Finger 1000-3500, Snake Gourd 1000-2400, Beetroot 800-3200, Cucumber 200-1615, Ridge Gourd 1500-4800, Radish 600-3300, Capsicum 1500-8500, Drumstick 2000-9100, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1400, Knoll Khol 1000-7000, Lime 100-4000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)