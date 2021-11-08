Higher energy prices lift Qatar budget surplus - finance ministry
Qatar's government budget recorded a surplus of 0.9 billion riyals ($247 million) in the third quarter, boosting the nine-month surplus in 2021 to 4.9 billion riyals, as higher energy prices increased the Gulf nation's revenue.
Total revenue for Q3 stood at 47 billion riyals, an increase of 20.6% year-on-year, the finance ministry said on Twitter on Monday. Expenditures reached 46.1 billion riyals in Q3, of which 16.3 billion riyals went on major projects, it added.
Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas exporters.
