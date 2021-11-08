Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:14 IST
Prohibit use of betel nuts for human consumption: BJP MP to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MP from Jharkhand has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prohibit the use of betel nuts (supari) for human consumption, claiming it causes deadly diseases like cancer.

However, he added that betel nuts can be allowed to be used for other purposes such as religious ceremonies.

In a letter to the prime minister some time ago, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey listed out a number of harmful effects on human health resulting from consumption of betel nuts.

''From my personal experience as MP of Jharkhand, I have witnessed people getting severely ill with deadly diseases such as cancer as a result of this consumption of betel nut, which is an essential ingredient of pan masala. I urge Prime Minister Modi ji to prohibit the use of betel nut for human consumption,'' Dubey said.

Listing out the effects of betel nut consumption on human health, he said it aggravates asthamatic symptoms, severely impacts the cardiovascular system by increasing heart rate and can also lead to dyspnea, tachypnea and other diseases.

In the letter, the BJP MP also cited the Maharashtra's government decision in 2018 to prohibit the sale and consumption of betel nuts to augment society health and consumption and said it's time to promulgate rules, regulations and guidelines to prevent the use of betel nuts for the benefit of human health and society at large.

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

