DCW summons Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday summoned Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Justdial is required to appear before the Commission on November 12.
DCW also issued notice to Delhi Crime Branch seeking FIR in the matter. (ANI)
