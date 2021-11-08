Left Menu

PM Modi lays foundation of highway projects worth Rs 11,090 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965H) through video conferencing on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:23 IST
PM Modi lays foundation of Rs 11,090 cr worth of highway projects . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965H) through video conferencing on Monday. According to an official release, dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale - Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively. During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include Mhaswad-Piliv-Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi-Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur- Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A, and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A, said the statement. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

