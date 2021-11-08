Left Menu

MP: Man, two sons found dead in well with their bodies tied to motor pump

She started looking for them and also alerted villagers, the SP said.They informed police after the trio could not be found in their agriculture field, he said. During the search, police found three bodies tied to a motor pump inside the well, he added.

MP: Man, two sons found dead in well with their bodies tied to motor pump
The bodies of a man and his two minor sons were found tied to a motor pump in a well in Devrunda village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Monday, police said.

The bodies of Lakshman Bhabar and his sons- a 14-year-old and another 8-year-old- were found during a search after their family members complained that the trio had been missing since Sunday evening, Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari said.

When asked whether the trio was murdered, police said they suspected a land dispute as to the cause behind the incident.

''When Bhabar's wife came back home on Sunday evening from work she found that her husband and the two children were missing. She started looking for them and also alerted villagers,'' the SP said.

They informed police after the trio could not be found in their agriculture field, he said. ''During the search, police found three bodies tied to a motor pump inside the well,'' he added. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause behind the death of Bhabar and his two sons as there was water in the well.

