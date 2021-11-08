Left Menu

Inox Wind bags 150MW wind project order from NTPC Renewable Energy

Inox Wind on Monday said it has bagged a 150 MW wind power project order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.The project will help NTPC achieve its target of having over 60 GW renewable energy capacity, constituting nearly 50 per cent of the companys overall power generation capacity by 2032.It will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:58 IST
Inox Wind on Monday said it has bagged a 150 MW wind power project order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

The project will help NTPC achieve its target of having over 60 GW renewable energy capacity, constituting nearly 50 per cent of the company's overall power generation capacity by 2032.

It will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023. In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said it has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC. ''We are very excited to bag this prestigious project from NTPC. This being a repeat order from NTPC, Inox Wind had earlier executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago, speaks volumes about Inox Wind’s credentials and capabilities,'' Inox Wind CEO Kailash Tarachandani said.

According to Tarachandani, it also happens to be the largest order awarded by a public sector undertaking in recent times.

As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 metre rotor diameter and 92 metre hub height.

The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar and extra high voltage transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period. Inox Wind will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance for the lifetime of the project. India has announced a renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 and a target of 450 GW by 2030.

