Maha: Forest officials rescue tiger from well

Forest Department personnel on Monday rescued a tiger who fell into a farm well in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and remained stuck for nearly six hours, a senior official said. The tiger accidentally fell into the well near Alpher village on Monday morning. After the forest department was informed, a team of personnel from the Warora range reached the spot and lowered a cot tied to ropes into the well. ''The tiger finally jumped on to the cot and it was pulled up. The rescued tiger ran into a nearby forest. He remained stuck inside the well for nearly six hours,'' said Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen.

