Maha: Forest officials rescue tiger from well

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Forest Department personnel on Monday rescued a tiger who fell into a farm well in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and remained stuck for nearly six hours, a senior official said. The tiger accidentally fell into the well near Alpher village on Monday morning. After the forest department was informed, a team of personnel from the Warora range reached the spot and lowered a cot tied to ropes into the well. ''The tiger finally jumped on to the cot and it was pulled up. The rescued tiger ran into a nearby forest. He remained stuck inside the well for nearly six hours,'' said Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

