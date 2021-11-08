SAPS probing into death of E Cape children

South African Police Service (SAPS) Motherwell detectives are investigating an inquest following the death of three children between the ages of four months and 11.

According to the police, it is alleged that the three children accompanied their grandparents on a visit to relatives in New Brighton, Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

"They stayed over and on Sunday, the 11-year-old girl went to the shop and bought a packet of noodles," the statement read.

"She then cooked it and the three children ate it before leaving to go back to Motherwell."

However, when they arrived home in Motherwell, Sinothando Ngwendu (11) complained about nausea and her grandmother gave her some water to drink.

Then the seven-year-old, Olwam Ngwendu, also experienced stomach cramps and queasiness.

"While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell Clinic, they passed away," SAPS said.

Soon after the two cousins left for medical attention, Athenkosi Ngwendu, who was only four months, also passed away en route to the hospital in another vehicle.

According to the police, a post mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of their deaths.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)