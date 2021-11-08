Left Menu

NDRF deploys two teams in Madurai owing to incessant rains

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 22 persons each have been deployed in Madurai, said NDRF Inspector K K Payasi.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:06 IST
NDRF Inspector K K Payasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 22 persons each have been deployed in Madurai, said NDRF Inspector K K Payasi. The two NDRF teams had arrived at the Madurai Collector's office on Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters, the NDRF Inspector said that as per IMD alert prediction, Central Recordkeeping Agency's (CRA) directions, and State emergency operation centre two NDRF teams consisting of 22 persons each have been deployed in Madurai. Each team has 4 officers. "The teams are on standby and ready to be deployed in an emergency situation such as floods, tsunami, earthquake," said Payasi.

"Primarily we will cover the Madurai district along with the entire south area, as per the directions of the collector. We are well equipped and self-contained teams. We will join the rescue teams soon," he added. NDRF will conduct operations to recover the victims including rope rescue operations in case of emergency.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) on Sunday pre-deployed its four teams in Tamil Nadu on the State government Commissioner for Revenue Administration's request. This is following the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the water level is increasing owing to incessant rainfall and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Madurai District collector on Sunday warned the public of the constant rainfall and rising water levels in the Vaigai catchment area, anticipating life-threatening situations. One team each has been deployed in Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu district and the two teams in Madurai district. (ANI)

