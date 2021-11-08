Left Menu

Biden weighing options to address gasoline prices -U.S. Energy secretary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:08 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at options to address the cost of gasoline near term even as his administration moves forward with other long-term clean energy initiatives, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

"Immediately, the president does not want to see people hurt at the pump, home heating oil, etcetera, which is why he is calling for an increase in supply right now," Granholm told MSNBC in an interview. "He wants to see added supply from all, but he's looking at other tools that he may have and hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

