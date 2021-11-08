WTO fishing deal possible by ministerial meeting - chair

The head of negotiations aimed at cutting subsidies for the fishing industry at the World Trade Organization said on Monday that he thought an outcome was possible by a major ministerial conference starting later this month.

"The work is not done yet – we still have some distance to cover," Colombia's Santiago Wills told journalists. "But ... I genuinely believe that we can deliver a balanced a meaningful outcome on fisheries subsidies by MC12," he added, referring to the WTO's 30 Nov. - 3 Dec. Ministerial Conference.

