Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been reported at a small poultry unit in central England, the country's farm ministry confirmed on Monday.
All birds on the infected premises, near Alcester in Warwickshire, will be culled.
