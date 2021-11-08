Left Menu

Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary

"Hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week," she added but did not give any details. On Saturday, Biden said the United States had tools to respond to high oil prices, after the oil producing countries that make up OPEC+ rebuffed U.S. pleas to pump more crude.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:05 IST
Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary

U.S. President Joe Biden could take action as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

"He's certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the pump, because it is a global market," Granholm told MSNBC in an interview. "Hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week," she added but did not give any details.

On Saturday, Biden said the United States had tools to respond to high oil prices, after the oil producing countries that make up OPEC+ rebuffed U.S. pleas to pump more crude. Oil prices have hit more than $80 a barrel, raising the cost of gasoline for consumers.

While recently passed infrastructure bill includes a wide-range of efforts aimed at moving away from oil and other fossil fuels in the longer term, Granholm said: "immediately, the president does not want to see people hurt at the pump, home heating oil, etcetera, which is why he is calling for an increase in supply right now." She noted OPEC controls the vast majority of the world's oil supply, saying Biden "wants to see added supply from all." Biden could authorize a sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is held in a series of caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021