Punjab Assembly pays tributes to four farmers, scribe killed in Lakhimpur violence

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday paid tributes to four farmers and a journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh last month.

A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly commenced on Monday. It was the first assembly session after Charanjit Singh Channi became the Chief Minister of Punjab, replacing Amarinder Singh.

The House paid respects to former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, ex-parliamentary secretary Ravinder Singh Sandhu, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Manjit Singh, IFFCO Chairman Balwinder Singh Nakai and freedom fighters Niranjan Singh and Avinash Chander.

The House also paid tributes to Sepoy Gajjan Singh and freedom fighter Arjan Singh.

Sports and Youth Affairs and Education Minister Pargat Singh proposed the names of four farmers and a journalist killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence for obituary references.

Likewise, Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also proposed the names of all the farmers and farm labourers who died in the farmers' agitation.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

