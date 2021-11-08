Left Menu

Stubble burning cases in Punjab 25 pc less than last year: Environment engineer

A total of 32,734 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab from mid-September till now and the average number of fires is 25% less as compared to last year, according to Samita, environmental engineer, Punjab State Pollution Control Board on Monday.

Samita, Environmental Engineer, State Pollution Control Board (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 32,734 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab from mid-September till now and the average number of fires is 25% less as compared to last year, according to Samita, environmental engineer, Punjab State Pollution Control Board on Monday. Stubble burning continues in several parts of Punjab. The number of daily stubble burning cases has been on the rise. About 4,000-4,500 incidents have been reported daily for the past 3-4 days.

Speaking to ANI, the Pollution Board Engineer said stubble burning cases in Punjab have spiked during the past two-three days with 5,000 incidents reported on Sunday. The government has announced compensation worth Rs 43,15,000 but not taken strict action against farmers. Consequently, the cases have been ramping up for 3-4 days.

Punjab farmers have demanded that the government should provide them Rs 7,000 per acre to give up the practice of stubble burning. (ANI)

