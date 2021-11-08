Delhi govt arranges 800 ghats to celebrate 'Chhath puja'
On the first day of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival.
On the first day of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival. "'Chhath Puja' will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats," said Sisodia.
He added, "Covid-19 cases have been decreased but it is not over yet. Therefore, people should ensure to abide by all Covid-19 protocols while they celebrate the festival." This year, the festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
