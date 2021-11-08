Left Menu

Delhi govt arranges 800 ghats to celebrate 'Chhath puja'

On the first day of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:04 IST
Delhi govt arranges 800 ghats to celebrate 'Chhath puja'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival. "'Chhath Puja' will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats," said Sisodia.

He added, "Covid-19 cases have been decreased but it is not over yet. Therefore, people should ensure to abide by all Covid-19 protocols while they celebrate the festival." This year, the festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021