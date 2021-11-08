Left Menu

Over 1000 litres of illicit liquor seized in Kerala; two held

The rest of the unfilled liquor was stored in barrels, they said.Excise Deputy Commissioner Jayapalan told PTI that the officials raided the bar based on a specific input.The illicit liquor was found filled in branded bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:51 IST
Over 1000 litres of illicit liquor seized in Kerala; two held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Excise department personnel on Monday seized 1,067 litres of illicit liquor filled in branded bottles from a bar in nearby Kodencherry and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said.

They said about 917 bottles of low-brand rum and brandy were seized from the bar. The rest of the unfilled liquor was stored in barrels, they said.

Excise Deputy Commissioner Jayapalan told PTI that the officials raided the bar based on a specific input.

''The illicit liquor was found filled in branded bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. These bottles cost between Rs 550 to 650 in the market. The bar manager and operations manager have been taken into custody. The licensee of the bar is an NRI,'' the official said.

The bar is situated close to a locally popular tourist spot in the district.

''We are investigating the source of the illicit liquor which has been brought here through some agents allegedly representing some distilleries. The bar people allegedly added flavours and bottled them as popular, but cheap brands for sale in the bar,'' the Excise official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021