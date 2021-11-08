KZN to roll out capacity-building programmes for orientating councillors

Left Menu

“The skills audit provides valuable information towards the identification of training needs and the customisation of capacity building initiatives,” Zikalala said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal has scheduled to roll out two capacity-building programmes aimed at inducting and orientating councillors to their new roles and responsibilities, post the local government elections.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on recent developments in the province on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has advised that immediately after elections, they will be undertaking a skills audit of all councillors.

"The purpose of the skills audit is to identify councillors experience and office held; years of experience in local government, employment, educational profile and demographic information.

"The skills audit provides valuable information towards the identification of training needs and the customisation of capacity building initiatives," Zikalala said.

Zikalala explained that the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) will be rolling out the Integrated Councillor Induction Programme [and] thereafter, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will conduct Sector Based Councillor Orientation Workshops.

"The programmes will provide councillors with an overview of the local government environment which will cover roles and responsibilities, the policy and legal framework and various municipal processes," the Premier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

