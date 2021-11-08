Deve Gowda's last wish is JD(S) coming to power on its own in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the last wish of his father and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda is to bring the party to power on its own in Karnataka.Where we went wrong and what we need to do going forward...lets focus on this.
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the last wish of his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda is to bring the party to power on its own in Karnataka.
''Where we went wrong and what we need to do going forward...let's focus on this. Deve Gowda's last wish is to bring an independent (JDS) government. I'm formulating programmes for it. I need your cooperation. I need you to work hard and we'll give you all the strength you need,'' Kumaraswamy said.
He was speaking to party workers at the launch of the second leg of the 'Janata Parva 1.0', a training workshop, aimed at JD(S) winning 123 seats, in 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.
Kumaraswamy along with Gowda today launched the JD(S)' monthly magazine called ''Janata Patrike''.
Stating that the magazine will not function just as the party's mouthpiece, Kumaraswamy said, ''It won't be confined to the activities of the JD(S). It will have information on national and international developments.....it will talk about the policies of centre and state, as well as take village-level problems to the government.'' The magazine will not indulge in any kind of character assassination, he added.
