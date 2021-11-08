Industrial and Trade relations with Vietnam will be strengthened: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said industrial and trade cooperation with Vietnam and Kerala will be strengthened and the cooperation would open up vast opportunities in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Speaking at the concluding session of a workshop on Vietnam-Kerala cooperation organised here, the Chief Minister highlighted the similarities of Kerala and Vietnam in the field of agriculture and fisheries sector and said the South East Asian nation has developed excellent practices and productivity in the areas of paddy, pepper, coffee, rubber and cashew nuts. Exchange on how this achievement has been achieved will be of great benefit to Kerala in the future development of these sectors, Vijayan is quoted as saying in a state government release here.

A six-member delegation from Vietnam led by Pham Sanh Chau, Vietnamese Ambassador to India, has arrived in Kerala on a three day visit. The group has visited various areas in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Chief Minister said Kerala will be able to provide better support to Vietnam in areas such as higher education, professional training and information technology. He said the state can provide assistance to Vietnam in the field of digital education and online learning. The Chief Minister also welcomed people from Vietnam to Kerala, one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

He pointed out that the relationship between Kerala and Vietnam will be strengthened through expert visits and webinars and the formation of joint working groups in the fields of agriculture and fisheries would pave the way for cooperation between the two regions.

Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, said that extensive cooperation with Kerala is possible in the areas of trade and industry, according to the release.

Earlier in the day, the Vietnamese delegation led by the Ambassador, met Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and discussed mutual cooperation in the fisheries sector.

''We have discussed mutual cooperation in the fisheries sector, to pave the way for us to share their experience and technology in inland fisheries, marine fish production and distribution'', Cherian said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Vietnamese delegation also met Health Minister Veena George.

