Eviction drive carried out peacefully in Lumding forest: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that officials peacefully carried out an eviction drive in Lumding forest on Monday.
ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that officials peacefully carried out an eviction drive in Lumding forest on Monday.
Addressing mediapersons, CM Sarma said, "Eviction drive has been carried out peacefully in Lumding forest. Everyone (settlers) has been sent home. The forest is free from encroachment starting today."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam CM
- Lumding
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Assam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assembly bypolls: EC show-cause notice to Assam CM for violation of poll code
Poll code violation: EC lets off Assam CM with warning
Cong moves EC, seeks FIR against Assam CM
Election Commission issues warning to Assam CM over violation of Model Code of Conduct
Want to clean Lumding forest of encroachers, but after talks: Assam CM