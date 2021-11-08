Eviction drive carried out peacefully in Lumding forest: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that officials peacefully carried out an eviction drive in Lumding forest on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, CM Sarma said, "Eviction drive has been carried out peacefully in Lumding forest. Everyone (settlers) has been sent home. The forest is free from encroachment starting today."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

