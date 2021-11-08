Left Menu

FIR lodged against 200 people for confining Manish Grover in temple

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GroverBjp)
Rohtak police has registered a case against around 200 unnamed people for confining former Haryana Minister Manish Grover and some other BJP leaders from the district inside a temple complex for several hours, officials said Monday.

The incident took place on Friday in Kiloi when a group of villagers and farmers had staged a dharna outside the temple complex.

Nearly 200 people have been booked and further investigations are on, a DSP rank official of Rohtak police said on Monday.

The BJP on Saturday held a protest in Rohtak against the Congress, blaming it for the Friday incident.

While addressing the gathering of protesters, BJP MP Arvind Sharma said that Grover was targeted as Deepender Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls because of him.

He allegedly threatened that ''eye will be gouged out and hand chopped off'' if anybody tried to target Grover.

While talking to reporters in Karnal on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar referred to an incident of lynching near Singhu border, when asked to comment on Sharma's remarks.

"…better it will be if one speaks against those who have cut hands and feet".

