Left Menu

European shares inch up to record high on commodity gains

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:41 IST
European shares inch up to record high on commodity gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Strength in commodity-linked sectors helped European stocks inch up to a record high close on Monday, although broader gains were stifled by some weak earnings and a lack of any major market cues. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed marginally higher at 483.61 points, with basic resources and energy stocks leading gains.

Oil and base metal prices rose on the prospect of increasing demand after the United States passed a massive infrastructure bill. A survey also showed investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July, as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily.

The STOXX 600 hit new highs every day last week on a series of strong earnings and on growing optimism over a global economic recovery. "After the busy session last week, the clock has gone back to zero as we're looking at months and months before monetary policy is changed, if at all," said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital.

"It's the best of both worlds: U.S., UK, and euro zone economies are recovering at a decent rate, and we're not expecting any major change from the ECB, Bank of England, or Fed for some time." Major regional indexes including France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX and UK's FTSE were flat as the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said inflation would ease next year and remain weak in the near term.

Among individual stocks, French conglomerate Bouygues shed 5.8% following its 7.1 billion euro deal to buy technical services group Equans from Engie. Consumer goods group Henkel dropped 6.5% and was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 after trimming its full-year forecast and saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

Richemont advanced 2.8% after news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm. UK's Playtech gained 2.5% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 3.5% after Twitter users voted "yes" to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his stock in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021