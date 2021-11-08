Left Menu

Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 13 kg purported MD powder in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized a light brownish/white crystalline substance purported to be M D Powder weighing 13.390 Kgs in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and arrested one person in connection with the seizure.

ANI | Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:56 IST
Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 13 kg purported MD powder in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
Central Bureau of Narcotics seized over 13 kg purported MD powder in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized a light brownish/white crystalline substance purported to be M D Powder weighing 13.390 Kgs in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and arrested one person in connection with the seizure. According to a statement issued by CBN, M D Powder was recovered from 13 polythene bags from a four-wheeler at Ochhari Toll Naka at Chittorgarh on Sunday.

A team consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and Singoli were dispatched on November 7, 2021, and surveillance was initiated on the suspected route was mounted, said the CBN. On noticing the suspected vehicle at around 17.15 hours, the officers followed the vehicle and intercepted it at Ochhari Toll Naka, Chittorgarh after a successful chase, said the CBN in its statement.

A case had been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021