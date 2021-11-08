Left Menu

Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal catches fire

The children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. Many children are suspected to be stuck in the building.

The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang is also present at the spot. (ANI)

